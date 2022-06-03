Shikhar Leasing Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore, down 53.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore in March 2022 down 53.32% from Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2022 up 89.23% from Rs. 0.88 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2022 down 216.67% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2021.