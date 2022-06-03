 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Shikhar Leasing Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore, down 53.32% Y-o-Y

Jun 03, 2022 / 02:22 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shikhar Leasing & Trading are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore in March 2022 down 53.32% from Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2022 up 89.23% from Rs. 0.88 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2022 down 216.67% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2021.

 

Shikhar Leasing & Trading
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.09 0.13 0.18
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.09 0.13 0.18
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.11 0.06 0.11
Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.04 0.04 0.04
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.07 0.03 0.03
Other Income 0.00 -- 0.04
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.07 0.03 0.06
Interest 0.03 0.03 0.03
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.10 -0.01 0.03
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.10 -0.01 0.03
Tax 0.00 0.00 0.91
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.09 -0.01 -0.88
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.09 -0.01 -0.88
Equity Share Capital 1.00 1.00 1.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.95 -0.09 -8.80
Diluted EPS -0.95 -0.09 -8.80
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.95 -0.09 -8.80
Diluted EPS -0.95 -0.09 -8.80
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

