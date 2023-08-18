English
    Shikhar Leasing Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.18 crore, up 35.28% Y-o-Y

    August 18, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shikhar Leasing & Trading are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.18 crore in June 2023 up 35.28% from Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.25 crore in June 2023 down 304.16% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.24 crore in June 2023 down 700% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2022.

    Shikhar Leasing & Trading
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.180.200.13
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.180.200.13
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.080.090.07
    Depreciation0.010.010.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.340.020.09
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.250.07-0.03
    Other Income0.000.000.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.250.07-0.03
    Interest0.000.030.03
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.250.04-0.06
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.250.04-0.06
    Tax0.00-0.050.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.250.10-0.06
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.250.10-0.06
    Equity Share Capital1.001.001.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.530.95-0.62
    Diluted EPS-2.530.95-0.62
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.530.95-0.62
    Diluted EPS-2.530.95-0.62
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

