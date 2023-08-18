Shikhar Leasing Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.18 crore, up 35.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.18 crore in June 2023 up 35.28% from Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.25 crore in June 2023 down 304.16% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.24 crore in June 2023 down 700% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2022.