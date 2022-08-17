 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Shikhar Leasing Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore, up 2.11% Y-o-Y

Aug 17, 2022 / 01:00 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shikhar Leasing & Trading are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore in June 2022 up 2.11% from Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2022 down 60.26% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2021.

 

Shikhar Leasing & Trading
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.13 0.09 0.13
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.13 0.09 0.13
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.07 0.11 0.06
Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.09 0.04 0.07
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.03 -0.07 0.00
Other Income 0.00 0.00 --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.03 -0.07 0.00
Interest 0.03 0.03 0.04
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.06 -0.10 -0.04
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.06 -0.10 -0.04
Tax 0.00 0.00 0.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.06 -0.09 -0.04
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.06 -0.09 -0.04
Equity Share Capital 1.00 1.00 1.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.62 -0.95 -0.39
Diluted EPS -0.62 -0.95 -0.39
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.62 -0.95 -0.39
Diluted EPS -0.62 -0.95 -0.39
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 17, 2022 12:55 pm
