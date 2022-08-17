Shikhar Leasing Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore, up 2.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore in June 2022 up 2.11% from Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2022 down 60.26% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2021.