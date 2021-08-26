Shikhar Leasing Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore, down 4.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore in June 2021 down 4.99% from Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2021 down 230.87% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2021 down 100% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2020.