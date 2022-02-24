Shikhar Leasing Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore, up 12.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore in December 2021 up 12.02% from Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021 down 175.21% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021 down 40% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2020.