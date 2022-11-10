 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Shetron Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 58.45 crore, up 10.85% Y-o-Y

Nov 10, 2022 / 02:33 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shetron are:

Net Sales at Rs 58.45 crore in September 2022 up 10.85% from Rs. 52.73 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.76 crore in September 2022 up 37.5% from Rs. 1.28 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.02 crore in September 2022 up 9.65% from Rs. 5.49 crore in September 2021.

Shetron EPS has increased to Rs. 1.90 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.37 in September 2021.

Shetron shares closed at 77.85 on November 09, 2022 (BSE) and has given 63.38% returns over the last 6 months and 123.71% over the last 12 months.

Shetron
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 58.45 76.83 52.73
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 58.45 76.83 52.73
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 41.08 54.55 38.21
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.25 5.44 0.20
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.79 5.01 4.52
Depreciation 1.38 1.40 1.37
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 6.45 5.19 4.54
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4.50 5.24 3.89
Other Income 0.14 0.24 0.23
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4.64 5.48 4.12
Interest 2.38 2.97 2.34
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 2.26 2.51 1.78
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 2.26 2.51 1.78
Tax 0.50 0.75 0.50
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1.76 1.76 1.28
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1.76 1.76 1.28
Equity Share Capital 9.00 9.00 9.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.90 1.90 1.37
Diluted EPS 1.90 1.90 1.37
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.90 1.90 1.37
Diluted EPS 1.90 1.90 1.37
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #packaging #Results #Shetron
first published: Nov 10, 2022 02:28 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.