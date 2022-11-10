Shetron Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 58.45 crore, up 10.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 58.45 crore in September 2022 up 10.85% from Rs. 52.73 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.76 crore in September 2022 up 37.5% from Rs. 1.28 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.02 crore in September 2022 up 9.65% from Rs. 5.49 crore in September 2021.

Shetron EPS has increased to Rs. 1.90 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.37 in September 2021.

Shetron shares closed at 77.85 on November 09, 2022 (BSE) and has given 63.38% returns over the last 6 months and 123.71% over the last 12 months.