    Shetron Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 58.45 crore, up 10.85% Y-o-Y

    November 10, 2022 / 02:33 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shetron are:

    Net Sales at Rs 58.45 crore in September 2022 up 10.85% from Rs. 52.73 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.76 crore in September 2022 up 37.5% from Rs. 1.28 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.02 crore in September 2022 up 9.65% from Rs. 5.49 crore in September 2021.

    Shetron EPS has increased to Rs. 1.90 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.37 in September 2021.

    Shetron shares closed at 77.85 on November 09, 2022 (BSE) and has given 63.38% returns over the last 6 months and 123.71% over the last 12 months.

    Shetron
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations58.4576.8352.73
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations58.4576.8352.73
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials41.0854.5538.21
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.255.440.20
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.795.014.52
    Depreciation1.381.401.37
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.455.194.54
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.505.243.89
    Other Income0.140.240.23
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.645.484.12
    Interest2.382.972.34
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.262.511.78
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.262.511.78
    Tax0.500.750.50
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.761.761.28
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.761.761.28
    Equity Share Capital9.009.009.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.901.901.37
    Diluted EPS1.901.901.37
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.901.901.37
    Diluted EPS1.901.901.37
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 10, 2022 02:28 pm