Shetron Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 52.73 crore, up 24.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 52.73 crore in September 2021 up 24.63% from Rs. 42.31 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.28 crore in September 2021 up 191.43% from Rs. 1.40 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.49 crore in September 2021 up 107.17% from Rs. 2.65 crore in September 2020.

Shetron EPS has increased to Rs. 1.37 in September 2021 from Rs. 1.60 in September 2020.

Shetron shares closed at 33.60 on November 02, 2021 (BSE)