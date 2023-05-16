Shetron Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 55.02 crore, up 9.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 55.02 crore in March 2023 up 9.08% from Rs. 50.44 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.19 crore in March 2023 up 2.59% from Rs. 1.16 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.34 crore in March 2023 up 4.5% from Rs. 5.11 crore in March 2022.

Shetron EPS has increased to Rs. 1.27 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.23 in March 2022.

Shetron shares closed at 70.10 on May 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given -5.72% returns over the last 6 months and 58.78% over the last 12 months.