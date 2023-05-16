English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Shetron Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 55.02 crore, up 9.08% Y-o-Y

    May 16, 2023 / 12:44 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shetron are:

    Net Sales at Rs 55.02 crore in March 2023 up 9.08% from Rs. 50.44 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.19 crore in March 2023 up 2.59% from Rs. 1.16 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.34 crore in March 2023 up 4.5% from Rs. 5.11 crore in March 2022.

    Shetron EPS has increased to Rs. 1.27 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.23 in March 2022.

    Shetron shares closed at 70.10 on May 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given -5.72% returns over the last 6 months and 58.78% over the last 12 months.

    Shetron
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations55.0254.2650.44
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations55.0254.2650.44
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials42.5237.7342.14
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.51-0.41-6.97
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.065.695.05
    Depreciation1.351.291.34
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.025.375.28
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.584.593.60
    Other Income0.410.150.17
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.994.743.77
    Interest2.202.502.51
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.792.241.26
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.792.241.26
    Tax0.600.750.10
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.191.491.16
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.191.491.16
    Equity Share Capital9.009.009.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.271.601.23
    Diluted EPS1.271.601.23
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.271.601.23
    Diluted EPS1.271.601.23
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #packaging #Results #Shetron
    first published: May 16, 2023 12:40 pm