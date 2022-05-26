Shetron Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 50.44 crore, up 19.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 50.44 crore in March 2022 up 19.05% from Rs. 42.37 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.16 crore in March 2022 up 182.93% from Rs. 0.41 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.11 crore in March 2022 up 25.25% from Rs. 4.08 crore in March 2021.

Shetron EPS has increased to Rs. 1.23 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.39 in March 2021.

Shetron shares closed at 43.95 on May 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given 33.18% returns over the last 6 months and 61.88% over the last 12 months.