App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jun 25, 2020 10:50 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Shetron Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 37.04 crore, up 7.93% Y-o-Y

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shetron are:

Net Sales at Rs 37.04 crore in March 2020 up 7.93% from Rs. 34.32 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2020 down 33.33% from Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2019.

Close

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.63 crore in March 2020 down 22.44% from Rs. 4.68 crore in March 2019.

Shetron EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.08 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.11 in March 2019.

Shetron shares closed at 19.70 on June 24, 2020 (BSE) and has given -9.22% returns over the last 6 months and -14.90% over the last 12 months.

Shetron
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'20Dec'19Mar'19
Net Sales/Income from operations37.0437.7334.32
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations37.0437.7334.32
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials29.4325.9724.24
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.46-1.48-1.49
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost4.584.443.64
Depreciation0.421.711.47
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses3.584.053.80
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.493.042.66
Other Income0.720.310.55
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.213.353.21
Interest3.053.062.91
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.160.290.30
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax0.160.290.30
Tax0.040.070.12
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.120.220.18
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.120.220.18
Equity Share Capital9.009.009.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.080.170.11
Diluted EPS0.080.170.11
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.080.170.11
Diluted EPS0.080.170.11
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy
First Published on Jun 25, 2020 10:45 am

tags #Earnings First-Cut #packaging #Results #Shetron

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus impact | Elephants queue up outside Kerala ration shops to get free food kits

Coronavirus impact | Elephants queue up outside Kerala ration shops to get free food kits

Karnataka government to foot bills of COVID-19 patients referred to private hospitals

Karnataka government to foot bills of COVID-19 patients referred to private hospitals

CBSE 2020: Decision on remaining exams likely to influence ICSE, NEET, and JEE Mains

CBSE 2020: Decision on remaining exams likely to influence ICSE, NEET, and JEE Mains

most popular

Coronavirus pandemic | 10 million COVID-19 cases by next week likely: WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom

Coronavirus pandemic | 10 million COVID-19 cases by next week likely: WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom

India-China Border Tension | Government’s communication has been limited, confused and confusing

India-China Border Tension | Government’s communication has been limited, confused and confusing

Who is affected by Donald Trump's suspension of foreign work visas?

Who is affected by Donald Trump's suspension of foreign work visas?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.