Shetron Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 37.04 crore, up 7.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 37.04 crore in March 2020 up 7.93% from Rs. 34.32 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2020 down 33.33% from Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.63 crore in March 2020 down 22.44% from Rs. 4.68 crore in March 2019.

Shetron EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.08 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.11 in March 2019.

Shetron shares closed at 19.70 on June 24, 2020 (BSE) and has given -9.22% returns over the last 6 months and -14.90% over the last 12 months.