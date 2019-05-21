Shetron Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 34.32 crore, down 3.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 34.32 crore in March 2019 down 3.32% from Rs. 35.50 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2019 up 250% from Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.68 crore in March 2019 up 17% from Rs. 4.00 crore in March 2018.

Shetron EPS has increased to Rs. 0.11 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.21 in March 2018.

Shetron shares closed at 28.05 on May 20, 2019 (BSE) and has given -29.87% returns over the last 6 months and -33.21% over the last 12 months.