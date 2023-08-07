Shetron Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 78.77 crore, up 2.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 78.77 crore in June 2023 up 2.53% from Rs. 76.83 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.02 crore in June 2023 up 14.77% from Rs. 1.76 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.22 crore in June 2023 up 4.94% from Rs. 6.88 crore in June 2022.

Shetron EPS has increased to Rs. 2.24 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.90 in June 2022.

Shetron shares closed at 87.54 on August 04, 2023 (BSE) and has given 29.59% returns over the last 6 months and 90.30% over the last 12 months.