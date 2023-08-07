English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Shetron Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 78.77 crore, up 2.53% Y-o-Y

    August 07, 2023 / 10:20 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shetron are:

    Net Sales at Rs 78.77 crore in June 2023 up 2.53% from Rs. 76.83 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.02 crore in June 2023 up 14.77% from Rs. 1.76 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.22 crore in June 2023 up 4.94% from Rs. 6.88 crore in June 2022.

    Shetron EPS has increased to Rs. 2.24 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.90 in June 2022.

    Shetron shares closed at 87.54 on August 04, 2023 (BSE) and has given 29.59% returns over the last 6 months and 90.30% over the last 12 months.

    Shetron
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations78.7755.0276.83
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations78.7755.0276.83
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials58.0342.5254.55
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.13-3.515.44
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.986.065.01
    Depreciation1.521.351.40
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.605.025.19
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.513.585.24
    Other Income0.190.410.24
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.703.995.48
    Interest2.932.202.97
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.771.792.51
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.771.792.51
    Tax0.750.600.75
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.021.191.76
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.021.191.76
    Equity Share Capital9.009.009.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.241.271.90
    Diluted EPS2.241.271.90
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.241.271.90
    Diluted EPS2.241.271.90
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #packaging #Results #Shetron
    first published: Aug 7, 2023 10:11 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!