Shetron Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 76.83 crore, up 12.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 76.83 crore in June 2022 up 12.03% from Rs. 68.58 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.76 crore in June 2022 up 69.23% from Rs. 1.04 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.88 crore in June 2022 up 4.08% from Rs. 6.61 crore in June 2021.

Shetron EPS has increased to Rs. 1.90 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.10 in June 2021.

Shetron shares closed at 46.45 on July 22, 2022 (BSE)