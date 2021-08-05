Shetron Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 68.58 crore, up 62.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 68.58 crore in June 2021 up 62.67% from Rs. 42.16 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.04 crore in June 2021 up 425% from Rs. 0.32 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.61 crore in June 2021 up 71.69% from Rs. 3.85 crore in June 2020.

Shetron EPS has increased to Rs. 1.10 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.40 in June 2020.

Shetron shares closed at 31.35 on August 04, 2021 (BSE)