Shetron Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 42.16 crore, down 14.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 42.16 crore in June 2020 down 14.53% from Rs. 49.33 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.32 crore in June 2020 down 191.43% from Rs. 0.35 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.85 crore in June 2020 down 26.1% from Rs. 5.21 crore in June 2019.

Shetron shares closed at 17.75 on August 10, 2020 (BSE) and has given -12.13% returns over the last 6 months and -18.95% over the last 12 months.