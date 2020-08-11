Shetron Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 42.16 crore, down 14.53% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shetron are:
Net Sales at Rs 42.16 crore in June 2020 down 14.53% from Rs. 49.33 crore in June 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.32 crore in June 2020 down 191.43% from Rs. 0.35 crore in June 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.85 crore in June 2020 down 26.1% from Rs. 5.21 crore in June 2019.
Shetron shares closed at 17.75 on August 10, 2020 (BSE) and has given -12.13% returns over the last 6 months and -18.95% over the last 12 months.
|Shetron
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'20
|Mar'20
|Jun'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|42.16
|37.04
|49.33
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|42.16
|37.04
|49.33
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|29.51
|29.43
|36.37
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|2.37
|-3.46
|0.23
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.40
|4.58
|3.74
|Depreciation
|1.48
|0.42
|1.75
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.29
|3.58
|4.04
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.11
|2.49
|3.20
|Other Income
|0.26
|0.72
|0.26
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.37
|3.21
|3.46
|Interest
|2.69
|3.05
|3.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.32
|0.16
|0.45
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.32
|0.16
|0.45
|Tax
|--
|0.04
|0.10
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.32
|0.12
|0.35
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.32
|0.12
|0.35
|Equity Share Capital
|9.00
|9.00
|9.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.40
|0.08
|0.33
|Diluted EPS
|-0.40
|0.08
|0.33
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.40
|0.08
|0.33
|Diluted EPS
|-0.40
|0.08
|0.33
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Aug 11, 2020 05:00 pm