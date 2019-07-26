Shetron Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 49.33 crore, down 3.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 49.33 crore in June 2019 down 3.6% from Rs. 51.17 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.35 crore in June 2019 down 61.11% from Rs. 0.90 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.21 crore in June 2019 down 8.11% from Rs. 5.67 crore in June 2018.

Shetron EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.33 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.94 in June 2018.

Shetron shares closed at 22.70 on July 24, 2019 (BSE) and has given -43.11% returns over the last 6 months and -38.65% over the last 12 months.