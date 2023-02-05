Shetron Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 54.26 crore, up 0.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 54.26 crore in December 2022 up 0.54% from Rs. 53.97 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.49 crore in December 2022 down 9.15% from Rs. 1.64 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.03 crore in December 2022 down 1.63% from Rs. 6.13 crore in December 2021.

Shetron EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.60 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.77 in December 2021.

