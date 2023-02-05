English
    Shetron Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 54.26 crore, up 0.54% Y-o-Y

    February 05, 2023 / 09:49 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shetron are:

    Net Sales at Rs 54.26 crore in December 2022 up 0.54% from Rs. 53.97 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.49 crore in December 2022 down 9.15% from Rs. 1.64 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.03 crore in December 2022 down 1.63% from Rs. 6.13 crore in December 2021.

    Shetron
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations54.2658.4553.97
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations54.2658.4553.97
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials37.7341.0840.78
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.410.25-1.84
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.694.794.67
    Depreciation1.291.381.41
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.376.455.05
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.594.503.90
    Other Income0.150.140.82
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.744.644.72
    Interest2.502.382.58
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.242.262.14
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.242.262.14
    Tax0.750.500.50
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.491.761.64
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.491.761.64
    Equity Share Capital9.009.009.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.601.901.77
    Diluted EPS1.601.901.77
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.601.901.77
    Diluted EPS1.601.901.77
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited