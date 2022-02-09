Shetron Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 53.97 crore, up 23.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 53.97 crore in December 2021 up 23.53% from Rs. 43.69 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.64 crore in December 2021 up 352.31% from Rs. 0.65 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.13 crore in December 2021 up 95.22% from Rs. 3.14 crore in December 2020.

Shetron EPS has increased to Rs. 1.77 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.81 in December 2020.

Shetron shares closed at 47.60 on February 08, 2022 (BSE)