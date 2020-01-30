Shetron Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 37.73 crore, up 8.67% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shetron are:

Net Sales at Rs 37.73 crore in December 2019 up 8.67% from Rs. 34.72 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2019 up 175% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.06 crore in December 2019 up 14.74% from Rs. 4.41 crore in December 2018.

Shetron EPS has increased to Rs. 0.17 in December 2019 from Rs. 0.04 in December 2018.

Shetron shares closed at 21.20 on January 29, 2020 (BSE) and has given 2.66% returns over the last 6 months and -46.53% over the last 12 months.