Shetron Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 34.72 crore, down 14.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 34.72 crore in December 2018 down 14.59% from Rs. 40.65 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2018 down 52.94% from Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.41 crore in December 2018 down 9.45% from Rs. 4.87 crore in December 2017.

Shetron EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.04 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.14 in December 2017.

Shetron shares closed at 40.45 on October 31, 2018 (BSE) and has given 3.85% returns over the last 6 months and -46.03% over the last 12 months.