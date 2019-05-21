Shetron Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 34.32 crore, down 3.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 34.32 crore in March 2019 down 3.32% from Rs. 35.50 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2019 down 0% from Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.79 crore in March 2019 up 15.98% from Rs. 4.13 crore in March 2018.

Shetron shares closed at 28.05 on May 20, 2019 (BSE) and has given -29.87% returns over the last 6 months and -33.21% over the last 12 months.