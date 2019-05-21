App
Last Updated : May 21, 2019 10:19 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Shetron Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 34.32 crore, down 3.32% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shetron are:

Net Sales at Rs 34.32 crore in March 2019 down 3.32% from Rs. 35.50 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2019 down 0% from Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.79 crore in March 2019 up 15.98% from Rs. 4.13 crore in March 2018.

Shetron shares closed at 28.05 on May 20, 2019 (BSE) and has given -29.87% returns over the last 6 months and -33.21% over the last 12 months.

Shetron
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'19 Dec'18 Mar'18
Net Sales/Income from operations 34.32 34.72 35.50
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 34.32 34.72 35.50
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 23.21 24.67 24.07
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.49 -1.48 -0.74
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3.71 3.82 3.74
Depreciation 2.01 1.34 1.64
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 4.65 3.97 4.57
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.23 2.40 2.22
Other Income 0.55 0.37 0.27
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.78 2.77 2.49
Interest 2.91 2.69 2.62
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.13 0.08 -0.13
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.13 0.08 -0.13
Tax 0.12 0.15 0.12
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.25 -0.07 -0.25
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.25 -0.07 -0.25
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -0.25 -0.07 -0.25
Equity Share Capital 9.00 9.00 9.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.37 -0.12 -0.36
Diluted EPS -0.37 -0.12 -0.36
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.37 -0.12 -0.36
Diluted EPS -0.37 -0.12 -0.36
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on May 21, 2019 10:16 am

