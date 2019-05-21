Shetron Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 34.32 crore, down 3.32% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shetron are:
Net Sales at Rs 34.32 crore in March 2019 down 3.32% from Rs. 35.50 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2019 down 0% from Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.79 crore in March 2019 up 15.98% from Rs. 4.13 crore in March 2018.
Shetron shares closed at 28.05 on May 20, 2019 (BSE) and has given -29.87% returns over the last 6 months and -33.21% over the last 12 months.
|
|Shetron
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|34.32
|34.72
|35.50
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|34.32
|34.72
|35.50
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|23.21
|24.67
|24.07
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.49
|-1.48
|-0.74
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.71
|3.82
|3.74
|Depreciation
|2.01
|1.34
|1.64
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.65
|3.97
|4.57
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.23
|2.40
|2.22
|Other Income
|0.55
|0.37
|0.27
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.78
|2.77
|2.49
|Interest
|2.91
|2.69
|2.62
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.13
|0.08
|-0.13
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.13
|0.08
|-0.13
|Tax
|0.12
|0.15
|0.12
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.25
|-0.07
|-0.25
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.25
|-0.07
|-0.25
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.25
|-0.07
|-0.25
|Equity Share Capital
|9.00
|9.00
|9.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.37
|-0.12
|-0.36
|Diluted EPS
|-0.37
|-0.12
|-0.36
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.37
|-0.12
|-0.36
|Diluted EPS
|-0.37
|-0.12
|-0.36
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited