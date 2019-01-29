Shetron Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 34.72 crore, down 14.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 34.72 crore in December 2018 down 14.59% from Rs. 40.65 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2018 down 112.28% from Rs. 0.57 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.11 crore in December 2018 down 29.86% from Rs. 5.86 crore in December 2017.

Shetron shares closed at 40.45 on October 31, 2018 (BSE) and has given 3.85% returns over the last 6 months and -46.03% over the last 12 months.