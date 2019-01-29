Shetron Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 34.72 crore, down 14.59% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shetron are:
Net Sales at Rs 34.72 crore in December 2018 down 14.59% from Rs. 40.65 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2018 down 112.28% from Rs. 0.57 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.11 crore in December 2018 down 29.86% from Rs. 5.86 crore in December 2017.
Shetron shares closed at 40.45 on October 31, 2018 (BSE) and has given 3.85% returns over the last 6 months and -46.03% over the last 12 months.
|
|Shetron
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|34.72
|44.54
|40.65
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|34.72
|44.54
|40.65
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|24.67
|29.10
|26.33
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.48
|1.71
|-1.14
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.82
|3.57
|4.06
|Depreciation
|1.34
|1.69
|2.29
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.97
|4.67
|5.73
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.40
|3.80
|3.38
|Other Income
|0.37
|0.77
|0.19
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.77
|4.57
|3.57
|Interest
|2.69
|2.85
|2.90
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.08
|1.72
|0.67
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.08
|1.72
|0.67
|Tax
|0.15
|0.54
|0.10
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.07
|1.18
|0.57
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.07
|1.18
|0.57
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.07
|1.18
|0.57
|Equity Share Capital
|9.00
|9.00
|9.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.12
|1.28
|0.59
|Diluted EPS
|-0.12
|1.28
|0.59
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.12
|1.28
|0.59
|Diluted EPS
|-0.12
|1.28
|0.59
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited