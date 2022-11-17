 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Sheshadri Ind Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.21 crore, down 81.62% Y-o-Y

Nov 17, 2022 / 10:57 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sheshadri Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 6.21 crore in September 2022 down 81.62% from Rs. 33.80 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.91 crore in September 2022 down 146.05% from Rs. 4.15 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.82 crore in September 2022 down 115.38% from Rs. 5.33 crore in September 2021.

Sheshadri Ind shares closed at 25.95 on November 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given 24.76% returns over the last 6 months and 383.24% over the last 12 months.

Sheshadri Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 6.21 14.24 33.80
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 6.21 14.24 33.80
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 4.04 7.59 6.61
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- 21.08
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.81 1.47 -0.86
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.29 0.16 0.09
Depreciation 0.47 0.46 0.48
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.93 2.85 1.77
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.33 1.72 4.63
Other Income 0.04 0.08 0.22
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.29 1.80 4.85
Interest 0.63 0.38 0.70
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.91 1.42 4.15
Exceptional Items 0.00 8.39 --
P/L Before Tax -1.91 9.80 4.15
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.91 9.80 4.15
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.91 9.80 4.15
Equity Share Capital 4.96 4.96 4.96
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.85 19.77 8.37
Diluted EPS -3.85 19.77 8.37
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.85 19.77 8.37
Diluted EPS -3.85 19.77 8.37
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Sheshadri Ind #Sheshadri Industries
first published: Nov 17, 2022 10:44 am