Sheshadri Ind Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.21 crore, down 81.62% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sheshadri Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 6.21 crore in September 2022 down 81.62% from Rs. 33.80 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.91 crore in September 2022 down 146.05% from Rs. 4.15 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.82 crore in September 2022 down 115.38% from Rs. 5.33 crore in September 2021.
Sheshadri Ind shares closed at 25.95 on November 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given 24.76% returns over the last 6 months and 383.24% over the last 12 months.
|
|Sheshadri Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|6.21
|14.24
|33.80
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|6.21
|14.24
|33.80
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|4.04
|7.59
|6.61
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|21.08
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.81
|1.47
|-0.86
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.29
|0.16
|0.09
|Depreciation
|0.47
|0.46
|0.48
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.93
|2.85
|1.77
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.33
|1.72
|4.63
|Other Income
|0.04
|0.08
|0.22
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.29
|1.80
|4.85
|Interest
|0.63
|0.38
|0.70
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.91
|1.42
|4.15
|Exceptional Items
|0.00
|8.39
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.91
|9.80
|4.15
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.91
|9.80
|4.15
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.91
|9.80
|4.15
|Equity Share Capital
|4.96
|4.96
|4.96
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.85
|19.77
|8.37
|Diluted EPS
|-3.85
|19.77
|8.37
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.85
|19.77
|8.37
|Diluted EPS
|-3.85
|19.77
|8.37
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited