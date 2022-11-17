Sheshadri Ind Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.21 crore, down 81.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.21 crore in September 2022 down 81.62% from Rs. 33.80 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.91 crore in September 2022 down 146.05% from Rs. 4.15 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.82 crore in September 2022 down 115.38% from Rs. 5.33 crore in September 2021.

Sheshadri Ind shares closed at 25.95 on November 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given 24.76% returns over the last 6 months and 383.24% over the last 12 months.