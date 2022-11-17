English
    Sheshadri Ind Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.21 crore, down 81.62% Y-o-Y

    November 17, 2022 / 10:57 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sheshadri Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 6.21 crore in September 2022 down 81.62% from Rs. 33.80 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.91 crore in September 2022 down 146.05% from Rs. 4.15 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.82 crore in September 2022 down 115.38% from Rs. 5.33 crore in September 2021.

    Sheshadri Ind shares closed at 25.95 on November 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given 24.76% returns over the last 6 months and 383.24% over the last 12 months.

    Sheshadri Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations6.2114.2433.80
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations6.2114.2433.80
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials4.047.596.61
    Purchase of Traded Goods----21.08
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.811.47-0.86
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.290.160.09
    Depreciation0.470.460.48
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.932.851.77
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.331.724.63
    Other Income0.040.080.22
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.291.804.85
    Interest0.630.380.70
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.911.424.15
    Exceptional Items0.008.39--
    P/L Before Tax-1.919.804.15
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.919.804.15
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.919.804.15
    Equity Share Capital4.964.964.96
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.8519.778.37
    Diluted EPS-3.8519.778.37
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.8519.778.37
    Diluted EPS-3.8519.778.37
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

