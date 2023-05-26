Sheshadri Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.21 crore, down 71.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.21 crore in March 2023 down 71.5% from Rs. 18.30 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.27 crore in March 2023 down 77.2% from Rs. 5.56 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.22 crore in March 2023 up 12.69% from Rs. 1.97 crore in March 2022.

Sheshadri Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.56 in March 2023 from Rs. 11.21 in March 2022.

Sheshadri Ind shares closed at 15.85 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given -17.45% returns over the last 6 months and -27.63% over the last 12 months.