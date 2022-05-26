Sheshadri Ind Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 18.30 crore, up 6354.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.30 crore in March 2022 up 6354.04% from Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.56 crore in March 2022 up 265.22% from Rs. 3.37 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.97 crore in March 2022 up 222.36% from Rs. 1.61 crore in March 2021.

Sheshadri Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 11.21 in March 2022 from Rs. 6.79 in March 2021.

Sheshadri Ind shares closed at 22.95 on May 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given 205.19% returns over the last 6 months and 154.72% over the last 12 months.