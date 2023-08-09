English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Sheshadri Ind Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 7.05 crore, down 50.48% Y-o-Y

    August 09, 2023 / 09:55 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sheshadri Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 7.05 crore in June 2023 down 50.48% from Rs. 14.24 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.10 crore in June 2023 down 111.2% from Rs. 9.80 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2023 down 108.41% from Rs. 2.26 crore in June 2022.

    Sheshadri Ind shares closed at 16.75 on August 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given -16.46% returns over the last 6 months and -17.69% over the last 12 months.

    Sheshadri Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations7.055.2114.24
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations7.055.2114.24
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials4.973.827.59
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.06-0.181.47
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.650.640.16
    Depreciation0.440.290.46
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.931.812.85
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.88-1.161.72
    Other Income0.253.100.08
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.631.931.80
    Interest0.470.670.38
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.101.271.42
    Exceptional Items--0.008.39
    P/L Before Tax-1.101.279.80
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.101.279.80
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.101.279.80
    Equity Share Capital4.964.964.96
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.212.5619.77
    Diluted EPS-2.212.5619.77
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.212.5619.77
    Diluted EPS-2.212.5619.77
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Sheshadri Ind #Sheshadri Industries
    first published: Aug 9, 2023 09:44 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!