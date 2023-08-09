Sheshadri Ind Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 7.05 crore, down 50.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.05 crore in June 2023 down 50.48% from Rs. 14.24 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.10 crore in June 2023 down 111.2% from Rs. 9.80 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2023 down 108.41% from Rs. 2.26 crore in June 2022.

Sheshadri Ind shares closed at 16.75 on August 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given -16.46% returns over the last 6 months and -17.69% over the last 12 months.