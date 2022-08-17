Sheshadri Ind Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14.24 crore, up 816.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.24 crore in June 2022 up 816.62% from Rs. 1.55 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.80 crore in June 2022 up 1215.5% from Rs. 0.88 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.26 crore in June 2022 up 564.71% from Rs. 0.34 crore in June 2021.

Sheshadri Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 19.77 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.77 in June 2021.

Sheshadri Ind shares closed at 25.35 on August 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given 11.43% returns over the last 6 months and 366.85% over the last 12 months.