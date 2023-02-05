Sheshadri Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.84 crore, down 77.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.84 crore in December 2022 down 77.45% from Rs. 25.91 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.60 crore in December 2022 down 44.22% from Rs. 1.07 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.66 crore in December 2022 down 129.73% from Rs. 2.22 crore in December 2021.