 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Sheshadri Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.84 crore, down 77.45% Y-o-Y

Feb 05, 2023 / 09:44 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sheshadri Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 5.84 crore in December 2022 down 77.45% from Rs. 25.91 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.60 crore in December 2022 down 44.22% from Rs. 1.07 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.66 crore in December 2022 down 129.73% from Rs. 2.22 crore in December 2021.

Sheshadri Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 5.84 6.21 25.91
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 5.84 6.21 25.91
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 3.43 4.04 10.55
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- 12.28
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.03 0.81 -1.87
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.63 0.29 0.20
Depreciation 0.47 0.47 0.48
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.42 1.93 2.74
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.14 -1.33 1.53
Other Income 0.01 0.04 0.22
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.13 -1.29 1.74
Interest 0.73 0.63 0.67
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.86 -1.91 1.07
Exceptional Items 2.46 0.00 --
P/L Before Tax 0.60 -1.91 1.07
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.60 -1.91 1.07
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.60 -1.91 1.07
Equity Share Capital 4.96 4.96 4.96
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.21 -3.85 2.16
Diluted EPS 1.21 -3.85 2.16
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.21 -3.85 2.16
Diluted EPS 1.21 -3.85 2.16
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited