    Sheshadri Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.84 crore, down 77.45% Y-o-Y

    February 05, 2023 / 09:44 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sheshadri Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 5.84 crore in December 2022 down 77.45% from Rs. 25.91 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.60 crore in December 2022 down 44.22% from Rs. 1.07 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.66 crore in December 2022 down 129.73% from Rs. 2.22 crore in December 2021.

    Sheshadri Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations5.846.2125.91
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations5.846.2125.91
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials3.434.0410.55
    Purchase of Traded Goods----12.28
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.030.81-1.87
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.630.290.20
    Depreciation0.470.470.48
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.421.932.74
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.14-1.331.53
    Other Income0.010.040.22
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.13-1.291.74
    Interest0.730.630.67
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.86-1.911.07
    Exceptional Items2.460.00--
    P/L Before Tax0.60-1.911.07
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.60-1.911.07
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.60-1.911.07
    Equity Share Capital4.964.964.96
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.21-3.852.16
    Diluted EPS1.21-3.852.16
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.21-3.852.16
    Diluted EPS1.21-3.852.16
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
