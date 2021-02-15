Sheshadri Ind Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 31.25 crore, up 4153.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 31.25 crore in December 2020 up 4153.84% from Rs. 0.73 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.99 crore in December 2020 up 868.34% from Rs. 0.52 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.34 crore in December 2020 up 491.36% from Rs. 1.62 crore in December 2019.

Sheshadri Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 10.06 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.04 in December 2019.

Sheshadri Ind shares closed at 3.57 on February 03, 2021 (BSE)