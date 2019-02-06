Sheshadri Ind Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 6.11 crore, up 9.75% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sheshadri Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 6.11 crore in December 2018 up 9.75% from Rs. 5.56 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.74 crore in December 2018 up 79.4% from Rs. 3.58 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2018 up 96.63% from Rs. 0.89 crore in December 2017.
Sheshadri Ind shares closed at 4.44 on January 23, 2019 (BSE)
|
|Sheshadri Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|6.11
|6.67
|5.56
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|6.11
|6.67
|5.56
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|3.27
|2.52
|1.74
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.99
|0.53
|0.00
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.76
|1.91
|1.29
|Depreciation
|0.63
|0.63
|0.65
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.21
|2.61
|3.50
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.76
|-1.52
|-1.62
|Other Income
|0.10
|0.03
|0.09
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.66
|-1.50
|-1.54
|Interest
|0.08
|0.06
|2.04
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.74
|-1.55
|-3.58
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.74
|-1.55
|-3.58
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.74
|-1.55
|-3.58
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.74
|-1.55
|-3.58
|Equity Share Capital
|4.96
|4.96
|4.96
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.49
|-3.13
|-7.22
|Diluted EPS
|-1.49
|-3.13
|-7.22
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.49
|-3.13
|-7.22
|Diluted EPS
|-1.49
|-3.13
|-7.22
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited