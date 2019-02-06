Sheshadri Ind Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 6.11 crore, up 9.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.11 crore in December 2018 up 9.75% from Rs. 5.56 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.74 crore in December 2018 up 79.4% from Rs. 3.58 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2018 up 96.63% from Rs. 0.89 crore in December 2017.

Sheshadri Ind shares closed at 4.44 on January 23, 2019 (BSE)