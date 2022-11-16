English
    Shervani Indust Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15.09 crore, up 2221.54% Y-o-Y

    November 16, 2022 / 11:38 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shervani Industrial Syndicate are:

    Net Sales at Rs 15.09 crore in September 2022 up 2221.54% from Rs. 0.65 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.50 crore in September 2022 up 505.41% from Rs. 1.11 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.69 crore in September 2022 up 615.38% from Rs. 0.91 crore in September 2021.

    Shervani Indust EPS has increased to Rs. 16.51 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.07 in September 2021.

    Shervani Indust shares closed at 307.50 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 33.41% returns over the last 6 months and 27.07% over the last 12 months.

    Shervani Industrial Syndicate
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations15.090.920.65
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations15.090.920.65
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials6.956.734.60
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.85-6.29-4.16
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.360.330.41
    Depreciation0.180.180.17
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.410.880.94
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.34-0.91-1.31
    Other Income0.170.240.23
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.51-0.67-1.08
    Interest0.010.020.03
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.50-0.69-1.11
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.50-0.69-1.11
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.50-0.69-1.11
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.50-0.69-1.11
    Equity Share Capital2.722.722.72
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS16.51-2.54-4.07
    Diluted EPS16.51-2.54-4.07
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS16.51-2.54-4.07
    Diluted EPS16.51-2.54-4.07
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

