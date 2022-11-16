Shervani Indust Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15.09 crore, up 2221.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.09 crore in September 2022 up 2221.54% from Rs. 0.65 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.50 crore in September 2022 up 505.41% from Rs. 1.11 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.69 crore in September 2022 up 615.38% from Rs. 0.91 crore in September 2021.

Shervani Indust EPS has increased to Rs. 16.51 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.07 in September 2021.

Shervani Indust shares closed at 307.50 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 33.41% returns over the last 6 months and 27.07% over the last 12 months.