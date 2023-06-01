Shervani Indust Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.50 crore, up 17.85% Y-o-Y

English
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shervani Industrial Syndicate are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3.50 crore in March 2023 up 17.85% from Rs. 2.97 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.69 crore in March 2023 down 281.58% from Rs. 0.38 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2023 down 36.11% from Rs. 0.36 crore in March 2022.

    Shervani Indust shares closed at 422.80 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given 17.30% returns over the last 6 months and 81.26% over the last 12 months.

    Shervani Industrial Syndicate
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations3.502.052.97
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3.502.052.97
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials5.7619.9510.45
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.64-18.78-8.80
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.540.630.37
    Depreciation0.190.190.18
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses0.06----
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.800.820.95
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.21-0.76-0.18
    Other Income0.250.590.36
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.04-0.170.18
    Interest0.020.020.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.02-0.190.16
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.02-0.190.16
    Tax0.71---0.22
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.69-0.190.38
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.69-0.190.38
    Equity Share Capital2.722.722.72
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.54-0.701.40
    Diluted EPS-2.54-0.701.40
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.54-0.701.40
    Diluted EPS-2.54-0.701.40
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

