Shervani Indust Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.50 crore, up 17.85% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shervani Industrial Syndicate are:
Net Sales at Rs 3.50 crore in March 2023 up 17.85% from Rs. 2.97 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.69 crore in March 2023 down 281.58% from Rs. 0.38 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2023 down 36.11% from Rs. 0.36 crore in March 2022.
Shervani Indust shares closed at 422.80 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given 17.30% returns over the last 6 months and 81.26% over the last 12 months.
|Shervani Industrial Syndicate
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3.50
|2.05
|2.97
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3.50
|2.05
|2.97
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|5.76
|19.95
|10.45
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-3.64
|-18.78
|-8.80
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.54
|0.63
|0.37
|Depreciation
|0.19
|0.19
|0.18
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|0.06
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.80
|0.82
|0.95
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.21
|-0.76
|-0.18
|Other Income
|0.25
|0.59
|0.36
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.04
|-0.17
|0.18
|Interest
|0.02
|0.02
|0.02
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.02
|-0.19
|0.16
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.02
|-0.19
|0.16
|Tax
|0.71
|--
|-0.22
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.69
|-0.19
|0.38
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.69
|-0.19
|0.38
|Equity Share Capital
|2.72
|2.72
|2.72
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.54
|-0.70
|1.40
|Diluted EPS
|-2.54
|-0.70
|1.40
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.54
|-0.70
|1.40
|Diluted EPS
|-2.54
|-0.70
|1.40
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited