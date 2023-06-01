Shervani Indust Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.50 crore, up 17.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.50 crore in March 2023 up 17.85% from Rs. 2.97 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.69 crore in March 2023 down 281.58% from Rs. 0.38 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2023 down 36.11% from Rs. 0.36 crore in March 2022.

Shervani Indust shares closed at 422.80 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given 17.30% returns over the last 6 months and 81.26% over the last 12 months.