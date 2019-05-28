Shervani Indust Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 12.15 crore, down 75.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.15 crore in March 2019 down 75.49% from Rs. 49.57 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.89 crore in March 2019 down 81.51% from Rs. 15.63 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.46 crore in March 2019 down 61.92% from Rs. 24.84 crore in March 2018.

Shervani Indust EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.20 in March 2019 from Rs. 48.69 in March 2018.

Shervani Indust shares closed at 739.15 on May 27, 2019 (BSE) and has given 18.95% returns over the last 6 months and -5.84% over the last 12 months.