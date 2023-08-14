Shervani Indust Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 72.25 crore, up 7753.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 72.25 crore in June 2023 up 7753.26% from Rs. 0.92 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.20 crore in June 2023 up 3027.54% from Rs. 0.69 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.40 crore in June 2023 up 4263.27% from Rs. 0.49 crore in June 2022.

Shervani Indust EPS has increased to Rs. 74.26 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.54 in June 2022.

Shervani Indust shares closed at 419.60 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 17.87% returns over the last 6 months and 100.29% over the last 12 months.