Shervani Indust Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.92 crore, up 73.58% Y-o-Y

Aug 12, 2022 / 10:02 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shervani Industrial Syndicate are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.92 crore in June 2022 up 73.58% from Rs. 0.53 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.69 crore in June 2022 up 23.33% from Rs. 0.90 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.49 crore in June 2022 up 27.94% from Rs. 0.68 crore in June 2021.

Shervani Indust shares closed at 209.50 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -18.80% returns over the last 6 months and -26.77% over the last 12 months.

Shervani Industrial Syndicate
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.92 2.97 0.53
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.92 2.97 0.53
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 6.73 10.45 5.60
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -6.29 -8.80 -5.26
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.33 0.37 0.31
Depreciation 0.18 0.18 0.19
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.88 0.95 0.76
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.91 -0.18 -1.07
Other Income 0.24 0.36 0.20
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.67 0.18 -0.87
Interest 0.02 0.02 0.03
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.69 0.16 -0.90
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.69 0.16 -0.90
Tax -- -0.22 --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.69 0.38 -0.90
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.69 0.38 -0.90
Equity Share Capital 2.72 2.72 2.72
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.54 1.40 -3.29
Diluted EPS -2.54 1.40 -3.29
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.54 1.40 -3.29
Diluted EPS -2.54 1.40 -3.29
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Shervani Indust #Shervani Industrial Syndicate
first published: Aug 12, 2022 10:00 am
