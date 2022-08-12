Shervani Indust Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.92 crore, up 73.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.92 crore in June 2022 up 73.58% from Rs. 0.53 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.69 crore in June 2022 up 23.33% from Rs. 0.90 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.49 crore in June 2022 up 27.94% from Rs. 0.68 crore in June 2021.

Shervani Indust shares closed at 209.50 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -18.80% returns over the last 6 months and -26.77% over the last 12 months.