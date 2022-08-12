Shervani Indust Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.92 crore, up 73.58% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shervani Industrial Syndicate are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.92 crore in June 2022 up 73.58% from Rs. 0.53 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.69 crore in June 2022 up 23.33% from Rs. 0.90 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.49 crore in June 2022 up 27.94% from Rs. 0.68 crore in June 2021.
Shervani Indust shares closed at 209.50 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -18.80% returns over the last 6 months and -26.77% over the last 12 months.
|
|Shervani Industrial Syndicate
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.92
|2.97
|0.53
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.92
|2.97
|0.53
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|6.73
|10.45
|5.60
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-6.29
|-8.80
|-5.26
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.33
|0.37
|0.31
|Depreciation
|0.18
|0.18
|0.19
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.88
|0.95
|0.76
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.91
|-0.18
|-1.07
|Other Income
|0.24
|0.36
|0.20
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.67
|0.18
|-0.87
|Interest
|0.02
|0.02
|0.03
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.69
|0.16
|-0.90
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.69
|0.16
|-0.90
|Tax
|--
|-0.22
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.69
|0.38
|-0.90
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.69
|0.38
|-0.90
|Equity Share Capital
|2.72
|2.72
|2.72
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.54
|1.40
|-3.29
|Diluted EPS
|-2.54
|1.40
|-3.29
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.54
|1.40
|-3.29
|Diluted EPS
|-2.54
|1.40
|-3.29
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
