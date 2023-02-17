Shervani Indust Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.05 crore, up 1266.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.05 crore in December 2022 up 1266.67% from Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2022 up 82.57% from Rs. 1.09 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2022 up 102.3% from Rs. 0.87 crore in December 2021.