Shervani Indust Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.05 crore, up 1266.67% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 11:07 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shervani Industrial Syndicate are:

Net Sales at Rs 2.05 crore in December 2022 up 1266.67% from Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2022 up 82.57% from Rs. 1.09 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2022 up 102.3% from Rs. 0.87 crore in December 2021.

Shervani Industrial Syndicate
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2.05 15.09 0.15
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2.05 15.09 0.15
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 19.95 6.95 8.23
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -18.78 1.85 -8.15
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.63 0.36 0.30
Depreciation 0.19 0.18 0.19
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.82 1.41 0.84
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.76 4.34 -1.26
Other Income 0.59 0.17 0.20
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.17 4.51 -1.06
Interest 0.02 0.01 0.03
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.19 4.50 -1.09
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.19 4.50 -1.09
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.19 4.50 -1.09
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.19 4.50 -1.09
Equity Share Capital 2.72 2.72 2.72
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.70 16.51 -4.01
Diluted EPS -0.70 16.51 -4.01
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.70 16.51 -4.01
Diluted EPS -0.70 16.51 -4.01
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited