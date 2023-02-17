Shervani Indust Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.05 crore, up 1266.67% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shervani Industrial Syndicate are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.05 crore in December 2022 up 1266.67% from Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2022 up 82.57% from Rs. 1.09 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2022 up 102.3% from Rs. 0.87 crore in December 2021.
Shervani Indust shares closed at 344.95 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given 66.32% returns over the last 6 months and 50.37% over the last 12 months.
|
|Shervani Industrial Syndicate
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.05
|15.09
|0.15
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.05
|15.09
|0.15
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|19.95
|6.95
|8.23
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-18.78
|1.85
|-8.15
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.63
|0.36
|0.30
|Depreciation
|0.19
|0.18
|0.19
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.82
|1.41
|0.84
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.76
|4.34
|-1.26
|Other Income
|0.59
|0.17
|0.20
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.17
|4.51
|-1.06
|Interest
|0.02
|0.01
|0.03
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.19
|4.50
|-1.09
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.19
|4.50
|-1.09
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.19
|4.50
|-1.09
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.19
|4.50
|-1.09
|Equity Share Capital
|2.72
|2.72
|2.72
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.70
|16.51
|-4.01
|Diluted EPS
|-0.70
|16.51
|-4.01
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.70
|16.51
|-4.01
|Diluted EPS
|-0.70
|16.51
|-4.01
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited