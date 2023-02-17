English
    Shervani Indust Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.05 crore, up 1266.67% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 11:07 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shervani Industrial Syndicate are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2.05 crore in December 2022 up 1266.67% from Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2022 up 82.57% from Rs. 1.09 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2022 up 102.3% from Rs. 0.87 crore in December 2021.

    Shervani Indust shares closed at 344.95 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given 66.32% returns over the last 6 months and 50.37% over the last 12 months.

    Shervani Industrial Syndicate
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2.0515.090.15
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2.0515.090.15
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials19.956.958.23
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-18.781.85-8.15
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.630.360.30
    Depreciation0.190.180.19
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.821.410.84
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.764.34-1.26
    Other Income0.590.170.20
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.174.51-1.06
    Interest0.020.010.03
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.194.50-1.09
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.194.50-1.09
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.194.50-1.09
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.194.50-1.09
    Equity Share Capital2.722.722.72
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.7016.51-4.01
    Diluted EPS-0.7016.51-4.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.7016.51-4.01
    Diluted EPS-0.7016.51-4.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Shervani Indust #Shervani Industrial Syndicate
    first published: Feb 17, 2023 11:00 pm