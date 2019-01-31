Shervani Indust Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 50.91 crore, up 434.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 50.91 crore in December 2018 up 434.77% from Rs. 9.52 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.79 crore in December 2018 up 1996.75% from Rs. 1.23 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.16 crore in December 2018 up 2157.97% from Rs. 1.38 crore in December 2017.

Shervani Indust EPS has increased to Rs. 83.03 in December 2018 from Rs. 6.29 in December 2017.

Shervani Indust shares closed at 641.25 on January 30, 2019 (BSE) and has given -14.61% returns over the last 6 months and 3.43% over the last 12 months.