Shervani Indust Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 6.88 crore, down 70.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.88 crore in September 2020 down 70.2% from Rs. 23.09 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2020 down 98.72% from Rs. 4.69 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.04 crore in September 2020 down 83.49% from Rs. 6.30 crore in September 2019.

Shervani Indust EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.21 in September 2020 from Rs. 17.24 in September 2019.

Shervani Indust shares closed at 235.40 on November 17, 2020 (BSE) and has given -12.81% returns over the last 6 months and -50.66% over the last 12 months.