English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Shervani Indust Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.76 crore, up 24.28% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2023 / 11:53 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shervani Industrial Syndicate are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4.76 crore in March 2023 up 24.28% from Rs. 3.83 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.76 crore in March 2023 up 93700% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2023 up 135.71% from Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2022.

    Shervani Indust EPS has increased to Rs. 69.00 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.01 in March 2022.

    Shervani Indust shares closed at 422.80 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given 17.30% returns over the last 6 months and 81.26% over the last 12 months.

    Shervani Industrial Syndicate
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations4.763.293.83
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4.763.293.83
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials5.7619.9510.45
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.64-18.78-8.80
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.251.230.88
    Depreciation0.240.230.15
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses0.06----
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.311.411.54
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.22-0.75-0.39
    Other Income0.310.640.38
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.09-0.11-0.01
    Interest0.040.050.10
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.05-0.16-0.11
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.05-0.16-0.11
    Tax0.79---0.19
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.74-0.160.08
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.74-0.160.08
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates19.500.16-0.06
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates18.76--0.02
    Equity Share Capital2.722.722.72
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS69.00-0.590.01
    Diluted EPS69.00--0.07
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS69.00-0.590.01
    Diluted EPS69.00--0.07
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Shervani Indust #Shervani Industrial Syndicate
    first published: Jun 1, 2023 11:44 am