Shervani Indust Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.76 crore, up 24.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.76 crore in March 2023 up 24.28% from Rs. 3.83 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.76 crore in March 2023 up 93700% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2023 up 135.71% from Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2022.

Shervani Indust EPS has increased to Rs. 69.00 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.01 in March 2022.

Shervani Indust shares closed at 422.80 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given 17.30% returns over the last 6 months and 81.26% over the last 12 months.