    Shervani Indust Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 73.47 crore, up 3333.18% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 10:26 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shervani Industrial Syndicate are:

    Net Sales at Rs 73.47 crore in June 2023 up 3333.18% from Rs. 2.14 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.27 crore in June 2023 up 8762.5% from Rs. 0.24 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.45 crore in June 2023 up 6916.67% from Rs. 0.30 crore in June 2022.

    Shervani Indust EPS has increased to Rs. 78.20 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.88 in June 2022.

    Shervani Indust shares closed at 419.60 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 17.87% returns over the last 6 months and 100.29% over the last 12 months.

    Shervani Industrial Syndicate
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations73.474.762.14
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations73.474.762.14
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials4.255.766.73
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks46.74-3.64-6.29
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.031.250.90
    Depreciation0.240.240.23
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses--0.060.11
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.291.311.25
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax19.92-0.22-0.79
    Other Income0.290.310.26
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax20.210.09-0.53
    Interest0.010.040.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax20.200.05-0.55
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax20.200.05-0.55
    Tax--0.79--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities20.20-0.74-0.55
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period20.20-0.74-0.55
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates1.0719.500.79
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates21.2718.760.24
    Equity Share Capital2.722.722.72
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS78.2069.000.88
    Diluted EPS78.2069.000.88
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS78.2069.000.88
    Diluted EPS78.2069.000.88
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

