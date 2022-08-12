Shervani Indust Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.14 crore, up 31.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.14 crore in June 2022 up 31.29% from Rs. 1.63 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.24 crore in June 2022 up 123.53% from Rs. 1.02 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.30 crore in June 2022 up 28.57% from Rs. 0.42 crore in June 2021.

Shervani Indust EPS has increased to Rs. 0.88 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.74 in June 2021.

Shervani Indust shares closed at 209.50 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -18.80% returns over the last 6 months and -26.77% over the last 12 months.