Shervani Indust Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.29 crore, up 136.69% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shervani Industrial Syndicate are:
Net Sales at Rs 3.29 crore in December 2022 up 136.69% from Rs. 1.39 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2022 up 100% from Rs. 0.88 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2022 up 116.67% from Rs. 0.72 crore in December 2021.
Shervani Indust shares closed at 344.95 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given 64.30% returns over the last 6 months and 35.81% over the last 12 months.
|
|Shervani Industrial Syndicate
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3.29
|16.52
|1.39
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3.29
|16.52
|1.39
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|19.95
|6.95
|8.23
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-18.78
|1.85
|-8.14
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.23
|0.95
|0.77
|Depreciation
|0.23
|0.23
|0.25
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.41
|2.07
|1.47
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.75
|4.47
|-1.19
|Other Income
|0.64
|0.19
|0.22
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.11
|4.66
|-0.97
|Interest
|0.05
|0.08
|0.02
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.16
|4.58
|-0.99
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.16
|4.58
|-0.99
|Tax
|--
|0.01
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.16
|4.57
|-0.99
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.16
|4.57
|-0.99
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.16
|0.06
|0.11
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|--
|4.63
|-0.88
|Equity Share Capital
|2.72
|2.72
|2.72
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.59
|17.02
|-3.24
|Diluted EPS
|--
|17.02
|-3.24
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.59
|17.02
|-3.24
|Diluted EPS
|--
|17.02
|-3.24
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited