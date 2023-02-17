 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Shervani Indust Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.29 crore, up 136.69% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 10:09 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shervani Industrial Syndicate are:

Net Sales at Rs 3.29 crore in December 2022 up 136.69% from Rs. 1.39 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2022 up 100% from Rs. 0.88 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2022 up 116.67% from Rs. 0.72 crore in December 2021.

Shervani Industrial Syndicate
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3.29 16.52 1.39
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 3.29 16.52 1.39
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 19.95 6.95 8.23
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -18.78 1.85 -8.14
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.23 0.95 0.77
Depreciation 0.23 0.23 0.25
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.41 2.07 1.47
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.75 4.47 -1.19
Other Income 0.64 0.19 0.22
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.11 4.66 -0.97
Interest 0.05 0.08 0.02
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.16 4.58 -0.99
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.16 4.58 -0.99
Tax -- 0.01 --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.16 4.57 -0.99
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.16 4.57 -0.99
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.16 0.06 0.11
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -- 4.63 -0.88
Equity Share Capital 2.72 2.72 2.72
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.59 17.02 -3.24
Diluted EPS -- 17.02 -3.24
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.59 17.02 -3.24
Diluted EPS -- 17.02 -3.24
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited