Shervani Indust Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.29 crore, up 136.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.29 crore in December 2022 up 136.69% from Rs. 1.39 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2022 up 100% from Rs. 0.88 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2022 up 116.67% from Rs. 0.72 crore in December 2021.