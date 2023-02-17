English
    Shervani Indust Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.29 crore, up 136.69% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 10:09 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shervani Industrial Syndicate are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3.29 crore in December 2022 up 136.69% from Rs. 1.39 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2022 up 100% from Rs. 0.88 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2022 up 116.67% from Rs. 0.72 crore in December 2021.

    Shervani Indust shares closed at 344.95 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given 64.30% returns over the last 6 months and 35.81% over the last 12 months.

    Shervani Industrial Syndicate
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations3.2916.521.39
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3.2916.521.39
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials19.956.958.23
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-18.781.85-8.14
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.230.950.77
    Depreciation0.230.230.25
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.412.071.47
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.754.47-1.19
    Other Income0.640.190.22
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.114.66-0.97
    Interest0.050.080.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.164.58-0.99
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.164.58-0.99
    Tax--0.01--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.164.57-0.99
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.164.57-0.99
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.160.060.11
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates--4.63-0.88
    Equity Share Capital2.722.722.72
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.5917.02-3.24
    Diluted EPS--17.02-3.24
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.5917.02-3.24
    Diluted EPS--17.02-3.24
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

