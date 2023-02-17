Shervani Indust Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.29 crore, up 136.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.29 crore in December 2022 up 136.69% from Rs. 1.39 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2022 up 100% from Rs. 0.88 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2022 up 116.67% from Rs. 0.72 crore in December 2021.

Shervani Indust shares closed at 344.95 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given 64.30% returns over the last 6 months and 35.81% over the last 12 months.