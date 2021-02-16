Shervani Indust Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 11.31 crore, down 30.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.31 crore in December 2020 down 30.57% from Rs. 16.29 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.68 crore in December 2020 down 40.18% from Rs. 4.48 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.81 crore in December 2020 down 45.12% from Rs. 5.12 crore in December 2019.

Shervani Indust EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.85 in December 2020 from Rs. 16.47 in December 2019.

Shervani Indust shares closed at 245.00 on February 15, 2021 (BSE) and has given -14.17% returns over the last 6 months and -42.22% over the last 12 months.