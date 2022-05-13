Sheraton Pro Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.00 crore, up 2.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.00 crore in March 2022 up 2.33% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.80 crore in March 2022 up 7530.56% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.07 crore in March 2022 up 10800% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2021.

Sheraton Pro EPS has increased to Rs. 6.69 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.09 in March 2021.

Sheraton Pro shares closed at 11.52 on July 07, 2020 (BSE)